 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Sir Newton's Soda Kiwi Strawberry 10mg

Sir Newton's Soda Kiwi Strawberry 10mg

by Sir Newton’s Original

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Sir Newton’s Original Edibles Beverages Sir Newton's Soda Kiwi Strawberry 10mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This sweet, bubbly concoction combines the unique, tangy flavor of kiwi (the fruit, not the bird) and the sweet taste of ripe, red strawberries. Newton's Kiwi Strawberry has a light and refreshing taste that's perfect on a hot summer day or all year round. • No caffeine • No preservatives • No sodium • No high fructose corn syrup • 0 calories • Sugar free • 12 oz. can (recyclable) • Lab tested • Solvent free • Distillate extraction ALLERGY WARNING: Packaged in the same facility as peanuts and tree nuts.

About this brand

Sir Newton’s Original Logo
At Newton's, we endeavor to make cutting edge, intelligently designed, safe cannabis products with a continued commitment to incorporating natural ingredients and promoting business practices that respect the environment. Our products are made from scratch, using a distillate extraction process that ensures each edible contains an accurate dose of pure, solvent-free THC distillate.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Mon Aug 28 2017
r........d
I've been looking for a dosed-drink for years now that I actually enjoy. I've tried teas (with dosed honey), coffee, syrups, tonics, elixirs, and gimmicky named sodas that all were overly-sweet and had zero carbonation. A budtender friend recently brought over this Newton's 10mg Kiwi Strawberry and I was hooked. There was no cannabis taste, just a super clean, very effervescent soda which was carefully crafted for adult palettes in mind. I was so impressed, I went and purchased several different flavors (at different doses) so I could see if there was a difference in flavor for higher THC %, but even at 100mg, there was no noticeable difference. My wife dressed hers up with some fruit and a touch of champagne, and thoroughly enjoyed her entire day with just one 10mg Kiwi Strawberry. Can't say enough about all their sodas!
2 people found this helpful