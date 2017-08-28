I've been looking for a dosed-drink for years now that I actually enjoy. I've tried teas (with dosed honey), coffee, syrups, tonics, elixirs, and gimmicky named sodas that all were overly-sweet and had zero carbonation. A budtender friend recently brought over this Newton's 10mg Kiwi Strawberry and I was hooked. There was no cannabis taste, just a super clean, very effervescent soda which was carefully crafted for adult palettes in mind. I was so impressed, I went and purchased several different flavors (at different doses) so I could see if there was a difference in flavor for higher THC %, but even at 100mg, there was no noticeable difference. My wife dressed hers up with some fruit and a touch of champagne, and thoroughly enjoyed her entire day with just one 10mg Kiwi Strawberry. Can't say enough about all their sodas!