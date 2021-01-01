 Loading…

Sir Newton's Soda Lemon Lime 50mg

by Sir Newton’s Original

About this product

Some combinations are just meant to be. Newton's Lemon Lime was designed for those of us that love the citrusy one-two punch of lemons and limes. It's a crisp, clean refreshing drink made without the stuff that gets in the way of great taste. • No caffeine • No preservatives • No sodium • No high fructose corn syrup • 0 calories • Sugar free • 12 oz. can (recyclable) • Lab tested • Solvent free • Distillate Extraction ALLERGY WARNING: Packaged in the same facility as peanuts and tree nuts.

About this brand

At Newton's, we endeavor to make cutting edge, intelligently designed, safe cannabis products with a continued commitment to incorporating natural ingredients and promoting business practices that respect the environment. Our products are made from scratch, using a distillate extraction process that ensures each edible contains an accurate dose of pure, solvent-free THC distillate.

