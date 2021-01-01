About this product

Some combinations are just meant to be. Newton's Lemon Lime was designed for those of us that love the citrusy one-two punch of lemons and limes. It's a crisp, clean refreshing drink made without the stuff that gets in the way of great taste. • No caffeine • No preservatives • No sodium • No high fructose corn syrup • 0 calories • Sugar free • 12 oz. can (recyclable) • Lab tested • Solvent free • Distillate Extraction ALLERGY WARNING: Packaged in the same facility as peanuts and tree nuts.