Newton's Original Root Beer Craft Soda 10mg

by Sir Newton’s Original

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Step back in time with our rich, creamy, old-fashioned root beer. Perfectly blended notes of vanilla, wintergreen, birch, anise and sassafras and just the right mix of sweet and nostalgic. Newton's Root Beer has big, bold flavor that leaves behind artificial flavors, color, preservatives and caffeine. • No caffeine • No preservatives • No sodium • No high fructose corn syrup • 0 calories • Sugar free • 12 oz. can (recyclable) • Lab tested • Solvent free • Distillate extraction

At Newton's, we endeavor to make cutting edge, intelligently designed, safe cannabis products with a continued commitment to incorporating natural ingredients and promoting business practices that respect the environment. Our products are made from scratch, using a distillate extraction process that ensures each edible contains an accurate dose of pure, solvent-free THC distillate.