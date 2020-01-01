Watermelon Gummies 100mg
About this product
Sir Newton's Watermelon Gummies 100mg
About this brand
Sir Newton’s Original
At Newton's, we endeavor to make cutting edge, intelligently designed, safe cannabis products with a continued commitment to incorporating natural ingredients and promoting business practices that respect the environment. Our products are made from scratch, using a distillate extraction process that ensures each edible contains an accurate dose of pure, solvent-free THC distillate.