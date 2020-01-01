Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Indica connoisseurs will love the mouth-watering 'double Afghani' bouquet of '88 G13 Hashplant - dense Indica clusters have a rich, spicy-sweet tang of raw resin glands that blends with dark, earthy undertones. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful indica effects.
Be the first to review this product.