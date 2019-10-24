MassMedicinal
on October 24th, 2019
Sira Naturals Somerville - If you’re a big fan of the Chemdawg family and the heavy-handed head highs they’re known to bring, this is a must try! Chem strains aren’t known for being the best tasting strains, but the terpene profile is 100% worth it for the soaring and sedating effects! While you won’t get anything done, this product melted away stress, anxiety and depression, and is best suited for lazy days. A cartridge that truly does the Chem classics honor!