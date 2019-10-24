 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
3 Chems Terp Sauce Cartridge

by Sira Naturals

MassMedicinal

Sira Naturals Somerville - If you’re a big fan of the Chemdawg family and the heavy-handed head highs they’re known to bring, this is a must try! Chem strains aren’t known for being the best tasting strains, but the terpene profile is 100% worth it for the soaring and sedating effects! While you won’t get anything done, this product melted away stress, anxiety and depression, and is best suited for lazy days. A cartridge that truly does the Chem classics honor!

About this brand

Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.