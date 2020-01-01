Chuck OG Bubble Hash
by Sira NaturalsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Chuck OG is a potent hybrid with a trichome-laden appearance and a diesel aroma that is a testament to its OG parents. Patients who have had success with OG Kush varietals (such as our Skywalker Kush or The OG #18) may find great results with our Chuck OG. This strain is a Sira exclusive, and comes to us through our grower’s personal seed collection.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.