Chuck OG Shatter 1g

by Sira Naturals

Sira Naturals Concentrates Solvent Chuck OG Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Chuck OG Shatter 1g by Sira Naturals

About this strain

Chuck OG

Chuck OG

Created by The Sage Grower, Chuck OG (also known as Mutant Chuck) is a cross between Tahoe OG and an Afghani heirloom strain. A balanced hybrid, Chuck OG offers piney, gassy, and sour flavors common to those with OG lineage. It produces dense crystal-coated buds that offer effects that are sedative, giggly, and appetite-enhancing, making it perfect choice for relaxing evenings in.

About this brand

Sira Naturals Logo
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.