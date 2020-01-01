DOSIDO #22 Rosin
by Sira NaturalsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Dosido #22 is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created through uniting GSC with an OG Kush varietal. Inspired by the popular cookie, this strain also takes its inspiration from mint chocolate chip ice cream which is noted in the flavor-profile. Dosido #22 flower presents conical olive green buds and a fragrant resin that coats each trichome.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.