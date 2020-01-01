Dream lotus Pre Roll
About this product
Dream Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a unique hybrid strain that was designed to recreate the widely cherished qualities of Blue Dream, but with an accentuated chunky bud structure. Dream Lotus possesses hashy-spice and sweet herbal notes that can be detected on the exhale. This strains distinct lineage, lends itself to calming, uplifting effects.
