Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa-dominant Harlequin and an indica-dominant Querkle. This strain possesses a CBD:THC ratio close to 1:1, making it a cherished medicinal strain that may be perfect for providing relief for a wide variety of conditions. Hurkle boasts a mellow, sweet grape flavor with a musky, earthy akin to a cup of espresso. The aroma of this strain’s large dense buds is like a freshly brewed mocha coffee with a spicy grape infusion.
Bred by Subcool's The Dank, Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkle’s calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body.