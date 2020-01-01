 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Mac 1 Wax 1g

by Sira Naturals

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Mac 1

Mac 1
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known as the Capulator’s Cut, Mac 1 is a popular strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Growers of Mac 1 have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of the flower. Buds are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes, giving this bud a beautiful bag appeal. This strain comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile. 

 

About this brand

Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.