 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mother of Grapes

Mother of Grapes

by Sira Naturals

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Sira Naturals Cannabis Flower Mother of Grapes

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Mother of Grapes by Sira Naturals

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

jjwhit

Delicious taste and perfect medical/recreational effects for all my ailments and trust me I have a few.. I've tried the mother of grapes 🍇 terp sauce, wax, and bubble hash which is what I'm currently medicating with. Highly recommended!!!!!!

About this brand

Sira Naturals Logo
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.