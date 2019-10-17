Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Mother of Grapes by Sira Naturals
on October 17th, 2019
Delicious taste and perfect medical/recreational effects for all my ailments and trust me I have a few.. I've tried the mother of grapes 🍇 terp sauce, wax, and bubble hash which is what I'm currently medicating with. Highly recommended!!!!!!