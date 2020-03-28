 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nordic Goddess Body Balm

by Sira Naturals

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

3 customer reviews

KatCom

Simply melts muscle and joint pain away. I just LOVE this product

midgetmafiosa

I received this as a gift between two shoulder surgeries, and it really is magic. In addition to post-surgical pain, inflammation, and recovery, I have fibromyalgia, hypermobile joint disorder (EDS), and I've even rubbed it on my forehead during migraines. It smells really nice, faintly citrus/lavender. This stuff is potent, and a little goes a long way. Through all of that, I still have some left after six months of regular use. I'd slather it everywhere if it were practical - but there are no larger sizes and it's not always easy to find! I'd like to compare it to the Papa & Barkley Releaf Balm sometime, but I know this is a product I'll keep coming back to.

fattyboomalatty

This shit is fantastic! It smells great, it feels great. I work this into my lady’s legs after skiing and she looks at me like I’m chocolate cake.

About this brand

Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.