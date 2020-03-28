midgetmafiosa on January 7th, 2020

I received this as a gift between two shoulder surgeries, and it really is magic. In addition to post-surgical pain, inflammation, and recovery, I have fibromyalgia, hypermobile joint disorder (EDS), and I've even rubbed it on my forehead during migraines. It smells really nice, faintly citrus/lavender. This stuff is potent, and a little goes a long way. Through all of that, I still have some left after six months of regular use. I'd slather it everywhere if it were practical - but there are no larger sizes and it's not always easy to find! I'd like to compare it to the Papa & Barkley Releaf Balm sometime, but I know this is a product I'll keep coming back to.