PIE 95 | TERP SAUCE CARTRIDGES
About this product
Pie-95, bred locally in Boston by Green Team Genetics, is a hybrid strain made from Cherry Pie and I-95. Its smell is described as Chem Cherries, Tart Berry Diesel and Skunky Cherry Pez. Its potent psychoactive effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a mix of cerebral stimulation and indica effects.
