Pineapple Mimosa Rosin
by Sira Naturals
About this product
Pineapple Mimosa, bred locally by Herban Cannabis Co./ Boston Farmers, is a hybrid strain made from a cross between Pineapple Chunk and famed west-coast cultivar Mimosa. This strains possesses a sweet initial flavor that is amplified with scrumptious notes of pineapple, clementine and other tropical fruits, complimented by a hint of earthiness. Pineapple Mimosa provides a pleasurable, uplifting experience, marked with focus and ample body relaxation.
