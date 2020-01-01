SOUR SATIVA |HIGHLY EDIBLE SWEET FRUIT PUCKS
About this product
Highly Edible Fruit Pucks are made from organic juices bursting with juicy sour flavor. No need to feel guilty, these Pucks are packed with Vitamin C while being free of the ten most common allergens. Infused with Sira’s premium sativa cannabis oil, and coming in several delicious flavors and types, these pucks are guaranteed to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth! Flavors include: Sour Cherry, Sour Golden Strawberry, Sour Lemon, Sour Orange, Sour Peach, Sour Watermelon.
