  5. SUPER LEMON HAZE | CANNABIS DERIVED TERP PAX ERA

SUPER LEMON HAZE | CANNABIS DERIVED TERP PAX ERA

by Sira Naturals

Sira Naturals Concentrates Cartridges SUPER LEMON HAZE | CANNABIS DERIVED TERP PAX ERA

This multiple time Cannabis Cup winning strain from Green House seeds in the Netherlands is made from a cross of Super Silver Haze and Lemon Skunk. Super Lemon Haze has a tart, zesty lemon flavor and aroma, with sweet notes of ripe fruit. Expect the effects of this strain to be sativa-dominant, cerebral and energetic. If you've had success with our Lemon Skunk or Lemon Walker varietals, then Super Lemon Haze may be for you!

Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.