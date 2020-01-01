SUPER LEMON HAZE | CANNABIS DERIVED TERP PAX ERA
About this product
This multiple time Cannabis Cup winning strain from Green House seeds in the Netherlands is made from a cross of Super Silver Haze and Lemon Skunk. Super Lemon Haze has a tart, zesty lemon flavor and aroma, with sweet notes of ripe fruit. Expect the effects of this strain to be sativa-dominant, cerebral and energetic. If you've had success with our Lemon Skunk or Lemon Walker varietals, then Super Lemon Haze may be for you!
