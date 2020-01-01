 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. SWEET CBD | HIGHLY EDIBLE SWEET FRUIT PUCKS

SWEET CBD | HIGHLY EDIBLE SWEET FRUIT PUCKS

by Sira Naturals

Highly Edible Fruit Pucks are made from organic juices bursting with juicy sweet flavor. No need to feel guilty, these Pucks are packed with Vitamin C while being free of the ten most common allergens. Infused with Sira’s premium CBD cannabis oil, and coming in several delicious flavors and types, these pucks are guaranteed to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth! Flavors include: Cherry, Golden Strawberry, Lemon, Orange, Peach, Watermelon.

Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.