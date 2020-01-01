 Loading…
  5. Tahoe OG Shatter 1g
Hybrid

Tahoe OG Shatter 1g

by Sira Naturals

About this strain

Tahoe OG

Tahoe OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

About this brand

Sira Naturals Logo
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.