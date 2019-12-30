 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Evelyne

by Sira Naturals

About this product

The Evelyne, referred to by some as “Northern Buckeye”, offers a beautiful combination of two of the most well-known lines from female breeder, Melvanetics – her Buckeye Purple (GDP x Gorilla Grape) and 1989 NL5. This strain’s trichome-laden flowers contain amazing shades of pinks and purples that are a testament to its strong Indica effects, detectable in both mind and body.

2 customer reviews

3.52

JackFrost421

Roasting a fat 1 gram pre-roll with my buddy right now. We're halfway through this bad-boy and i'm pretty lit already. Delicious. 5 stars!

Gaius111

This review is about North Eastern Alternatives.. In Fall River MA. I've been there several times, I have yet to be satisfied with there products.. Such as I bought a 1/8 of Evelyne, the sample shown was a beautiful hue of purple and pink. What I was sold did not resemble the sample what so ever, I will be looking for a New Dispesnery to buy My Medical Majauna. There never seem to have Flower that helps My Medical issues or to even get high for those who want too. I rejust you look for a better dispesnery.

About this brand

Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.