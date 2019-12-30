JackFrost421
on December 30th, 2019
Roasting a fat 1 gram pre-roll with my buddy right now. We're halfway through this bad-boy and i'm pretty lit already. Delicious. 5 stars!
The Evelyne, referred to by some as “Northern Buckeye”, offers a beautiful combination of two of the most well-known lines from female breeder, Melvanetics – her Buckeye Purple (GDP x Gorilla Grape) and 1989 NL5. This strain’s trichome-laden flowers contain amazing shades of pinks and purples that are a testament to its strong Indica effects, detectable in both mind and body.
on August 4th, 2019
This review is about North Eastern Alternatives.. In Fall River MA. I've been there several times, I have yet to be satisfied with there products.. Such as I bought a 1/8 of Evelyne, the sample shown was a beautiful hue of purple and pink. What I was sold did not resemble the sample what so ever, I will be looking for a New Dispesnery to buy My Medical Majauna. There never seem to have Flower that helps My Medical issues or to even get high for those who want too. I rejust you look for a better dispesnery.