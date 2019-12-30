Gaius111 on August 4th, 2019

This review is about North Eastern Alternatives.. In Fall River MA. I've been there several times, I have yet to be satisfied with there products.. Such as I bought a 1/8 of Evelyne, the sample shown was a beautiful hue of purple and pink. What I was sold did not resemble the sample what so ever, I will be looking for a New Dispesnery to buy My Medical Majauna. There never seem to have Flower that helps My Medical issues or to even get high for those who want too. I rejust you look for a better dispesnery.