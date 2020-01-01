Ray Charles RSO 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Indica-dominant Hybrid. Royal Kush x Cherry Pie x Sunset Sherbet Cookies, Berry, Diesel. TAC: 94.9% THC: 77.10% CBD: 0% This is an indica dominant hybrid strain. It has a high amount of THC exceeding at least 20%. Vanilla Berry Pie was created by Aficionado seeds is a cross between Royal Kush, Cherry Pie, and Sunset Sherbet. People have reported a powerful and uplifting body hit after taking Vanilla Berry Pie.
Be the first to review this product.