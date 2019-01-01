About this product
MCT tinctures are an alcohol-free way to consume our hemp CBD oil. Our resinous hemp oil is blended with organic MCT oil for quick absorption and rapid metabolization, and is naturally flavored with mint oil. Suggested Use: Shake well before use. Start with 1 dropper full and increase as needed. Mix with a beverage or place drops directly under tongue andd hold for 15-20 seconds before swallowing.
About this brand
Siskiyou Sungrown
At Siskiyou Sungrown we consciously cultivate and organically grow some of Oregon’s most compelling cannabis and hemp. Our farm to formula model begins in the rich soil of the Williams Valley with premium select genetics chosen to provide the most comprehensive cannabinoid profile for maximum benefit. We extract the highest grade, full spectrum, whole plant resinous cannabis oil using only organic cane alcohol, and produce products that are pure and potent. Clinically formulated, laboratory tested, and reliably delivered every time you use it. Since our inception in 2014, our craft cannabis oils and tinctures have been designed with one thing in mind: health and wellness for all. Feel Better!