Coastal Cream Sikarillo 1g

by Sitka Gold

About this product

An indulgent innovation rooted in the mystical tradition of Hash. Our Sikarillo™ is a .5g whole flower joint ‘glued’ with hash oil, and wrapped in a .5g thinly rolled sheet of Sitka® Lebanese dry sift hashish. Whether you enjoy it on special occasions, share it with friends, or just reward yourself at the end of a day, Sikarillo is a terpy, intense experience worth savoring. Coastal Cream features a mix of live resin and Sitka® Lebanese hashish, and it’s crafted to burn like incense to provide a longer, more enjoyable experience.

About this brand

Solventless, full-spectrum Hashish made the traditional middle eastern way.

