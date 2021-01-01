COSTAL CREAM HASHISH DRY SIFT
About this product
Enjoy Hash in the purest, most traditional form: Dry Sift Hashish. Our Sitka® Coastal Cream is a terpy and potent concoction made with a delicate mix of live resin and Lebanese Gold hashish, carefully hand blended by our hashmaster. The result is a consistency of product typical of European hashish. Experience a bold and complex flavor with higher potencies that share the following characteristics: Full spectrum Patent-pending terpene preservation process Smooth mouth feel Maleable, not crumbly Better burn rate for maximum value
About this brand
Sitka Gold
