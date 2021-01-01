 Loading…
  5. COSTAL CREAM HASHISH DRY SIFT

COSTAL CREAM HASHISH DRY SIFT

by Sitka Gold

Sitka Gold Concentrates Solventless COSTAL CREAM HASHISH DRY SIFT

About this product

Enjoy Hash in the purest, most traditional form: Dry Sift Hashish. Our Sitka® Coastal Cream is a terpy and potent concoction made with a delicate mix of live resin and Lebanese Gold hashish, carefully hand blended by our hashmaster. The result is a consistency of product typical of European hashish. Experience a bold and complex flavor with higher potencies that share the following characteristics: Full spectrum Patent-pending terpene preservation process Smooth mouth feel Maleable, not crumbly Better burn rate for maximum value

About this brand

Solventless, full-spectrum Hashish made the traditional middle eastern way.

