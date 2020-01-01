About this product

This gram of hash is a combination of Sitka's infamous Lebanese Gold Hashish and CO2 extract. To make Cascade CREAM, the Hashmaker painstakingly mixes high terpene CO2 extract and Sitka Lebanese Gold hash BY HAND to the consistency of the classic cream hashes found throughout Europe. The result is a unique style of hashish with an unprecedented spectrum of terps and cannabinoids, a gooey texture and a pleasant, creamy flavor on the exhale.