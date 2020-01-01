 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Lebanese Cascade Cream 1g - Sitka

by Sitka

About this product

This gram of hash is a combination of Sitka's infamous Lebanese Gold Hashish and CO2 extract. To make Cascade CREAM, the Hashmaker painstakingly mixes high terpene CO2 extract and Sitka Lebanese Gold hash BY HAND to the consistency of the classic cream hashes found throughout Europe. The result is a unique style of hashish with an unprecedented spectrum of terps and cannabinoids, a gooey texture and a pleasant, creamy flavor on the exhale.

