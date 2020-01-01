 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Mango Haze Pre-Roll 1g

Mango Haze Pre-Roll 1g

by Sitka

About this strain

Mango Haze

Mango Haze

Mango Haze is a mostly sativa strain bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, who crossed Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze to create this uplifting, fruity variety. Though similar to its sibling strain Super Silver Haze, Mango Haze exhibits a distinctive mango aroma coupled with a buzzing cerebral sensation. 

About this brand

Sitka