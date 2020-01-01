 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Mickey Kush Hashteroidz Pre-Roll 1g
Sativa

Mickey Kush Hashteroidz Pre-Roll 1g

by Sitka

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Mickey Kush

Mickey Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

Mickey Kush is a 75% sativa cross between Sweet Irish Kush and Jack The Ripper. These potent buds offer an earthy, kush flavor with lemon undertones, and deliver energetic, focused effects. Mickey Kush is renowned for its high THC and CBG cannabinoid content, making it a prime choice for tumor treatment, alleviating nausea, pain, and depression. These indoor or outdoor plants reach a medium height with a moderate to heavy yield, flowering between 7 and 8 weeks.

About this brand

Sitka Logo
Sitka