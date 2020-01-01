 Loading…

  5. Plushberry Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Indica

Plushberry Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Sitka

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Plushberry

Plushberry
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Plushberry, a cross between Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen, is an indica-dominant strain bred by TGA Seeds. The Black Cherry Soda lends this strain an aromatic berry scent, while the Space Queen genetics promote heavy resin production. Plushberry induces a deep relaxation in the mind and body, with calming qualities that melt away stress. There are two main phenotypes of Plushberry: one that grows smaller, pink-tinted plants, and another with bulkier, more indica-like formations. Plushberry flowers in 55 to 65 days with medium to heavy yields. 

About this brand

Sitka Logo
Sitka