About this product
Freshly ground whole flower hand painted with the same terpene enhanced oil used in Sitka premium CO2 distillate carts, finished by hand with the same dry sift used to make Sitka hash.
About this strain
Purple Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Purple Trainwreck by Humboldt Seed Organization is an indica-dominant strain that combines genetics from Trainwreck and Mendocino Purps. Blooming in hues of bright green and magenta, Purple Trainwreck is as colorful as it is flavorful. Exhibiting a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavender, this indica appeases the consumer chasing a stimulating cerebral experience anchored in full physical relaxation. Its breeders recommend growing this strain in a warm, dry climate or indoors with sufficient space and nutrients.