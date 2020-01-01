 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Trainwreck Fresh and Tasty Pre-Roll 1g

by Sitka

Sitka Cannabis Pre-rolls Purple Trainwreck Fresh and Tasty Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Freshly ground whole flower hand painted with the same terpene enhanced oil used in Sitka premium CO2 distillate carts, finished by hand with the same dry sift used to make Sitka hash.

About this strain

Purple Trainwreck

Purple Trainwreck
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Trainwreck by Humboldt Seed Organization is an indica-dominant strain that combines genetics from Trainwreck and Mendocino Purps. Blooming in hues of bright green and magenta, Purple Trainwreck is as colorful as it is flavorful. Exhibiting a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavender, this indica appeases the consumer chasing a stimulating cerebral experience anchored in full physical relaxation. Its breeders recommend growing this strain in a warm, dry climate or indoors with sufficient space and nutrients.

About this brand

Sitka