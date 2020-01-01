 Loading…

Hybrid

Shurman Hash 1g

by Sitka

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Shurman

Shurman

Shurman by Solstice won Best CBD Flower at the 2017 Dope Cup in Seattle, WA. This phenomenal strain was a happy accident brought forth from the phenotypes created from Solstice’s highest THC strains, Blueberry Cheesecake and The White. Possessing a surprisingly robust terpene profile for a CBD-dominant strain, Shurman expresses sweet and savory notes that coat the palate. Shurman has a 2:1 CBD/THC ratio and was named after the cofounder's dog, friend, and companion, Shurman. 

About this brand

Sitka Logo
Sitka