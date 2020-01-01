 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  5. Silver Kush Unicone Pre-Roll 1g
Sativa

Silver Kush Unicone Pre-Roll 1g

by Sitka

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Silver Kush

Silver Kush

Silver Kush is a sativa-dominant mix of Silver Bubble and OG #18 genetics bred by DNA Genetics under their Reserva Privada label. The uplifting effects of Silver Bubble blend with the potent relaxing force of OG #18 to create a strong sativa-driven hybrid that won’t overstimulate you with a heady buzz. Instead, you should find yourself happy, giggly, and balanced as your stress dissipates.

It should be noted that a genetic variation of Silver Kush is marketed by some as a cross of Super Silver Haze and OG Kush

About this brand

Sitka Logo
Sitka