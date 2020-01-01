 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Do-Si-Dos
Indica

Do-Si-Dos

by Six Labs

Six Labs Cannabis Flower Do-Si-Dos
Six Labs Cannabis Flower Do-Si-Dos

About this product

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with a slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward sedation with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy an immediate stoney, in-your-face buzz that melts down over the body, and relaxation will emanate outward like a ripple. Do-Si-Dos hits the consumer quickly with both barrels of psychoactivity. Smokers may simultaneously detect a tingle in the upper face, and may notice an uptick in cerebral functioning. Thoughts may flow in free association, and this strain can aid concentration on task based, analytical activities. This bud can also open up creative avenues and set the stage for brainstorming. Fortunately, a calming body high keeps the cerebral impact from being too buzzy.

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.