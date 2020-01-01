About this product

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with a slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward sedation with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy an immediate stoney, in-your-face buzz that melts down over the body, and relaxation will emanate outward like a ripple. Do-Si-Dos hits the consumer quickly with both barrels of psychoactivity. Smokers may simultaneously detect a tingle in the upper face, and may notice an uptick in cerebral functioning. Thoughts may flow in free association, and this strain can aid concentration on task based, analytical activities. This bud can also open up creative avenues and set the stage for brainstorming. Fortunately, a calming body high keeps the cerebral impact from being too buzzy.