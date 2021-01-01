About this product

Giving its Girl Scout Cookies lineage an immediate nod with its name, Do-Si-Dos gives the cookie lineage an immediate nod with its flavor profile as well. Sweet and clean, light in hash compared to a lot of indica leaning strains, sometimes floral, it has an air of skunkiness or funkiness from its OG lineage that is apparent upon close smell or consumption - an extremely pleasant bouquet. Heavy and profound, Do-Si-Dos' intense indica stone envelops and comforts, it takes you to a place of seemingly no space and time. A gorgeous aureate tone lends itself to the rosin - true gold - this color and the dreamy shape of the high lead the mind to wander off on dreams of gold bars or the tales of the city of El Dorado.