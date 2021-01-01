About this product

Worlds collide with this mix of two of the most popular, flavorful, and powerful strains on the market. Sweet and at times, minty; gassy with the lightest floral, pine, and fruit notes - no flavor profile is left to the imagination here. Cookies on both sides lend themselves to high THC and a powerful stone; euphoric and uplifting, while showcasing its telltale pain relief and relaxation benefits immediately as well. Solventless, as always - and with a gorgeous aureate glow; a gram of this in a container looks and feels like a gold coin in your pocket.