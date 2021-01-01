Girl Scout Cookies X GMO
by Six LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Worlds collide with this mix of two of the most popular, flavorful, and powerful strains on the market. Sweet and at times, minty; gassy with the lightest floral, pine, and fruit notes - no flavor profile is left to the imagination here. Cookies on both sides lend themselves to high THC and a powerful stone; euphoric and uplifting, while showcasing its telltale pain relief and relaxation benefits immediately as well. Solventless, as always - and with a gorgeous aureate glow; a gram of this in a container looks and feels like a gold coin in your pocket.
About this brand
Six Labs
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.