About this product

This Sativa dominant hybrid strain, created by crossing the infamous breed Girl Scout Cookies Forum, with the equally respected ChemDog D. GMO was founded by Skunkmasterflex and may also go by several aliases: Garlic Cookies, GMO Cookies, Chem Cookies, Genetically Modified Organism, or Garlic Mushroom Onion. The GMO name is highly disputed, but its aroma and flavor profile is unlike any other. Its rich, funky smell is an earthy blend of pungent garlic, mushroom, and onions, and incredibly gassy and skunky undertones. Like many great Sativa dominant hybrids, GMO produces a wonderfully versatile high. The high is cerebral, but not too heady to enjoy. Both happiness and creativity follow that first toke, which makes GMO the perfect strain for anyone struggling with creative blocks. It’s a seriously strong skunk that packs a punch in smell, taste, and effects. One taste and you will see why it is beloved everywhere.