Aloha! One of the finest hybrid strains to medicate with is Hawaiian Fire. As the name implies, the term 'fire' is a word used to identify high quality strains, and the Hawaiian Fire is a prime example of a high quality strain. Even though not much is known about its heritage, the proof is in the pudding with this one. The sweet, sour, minty taste is to die for - underscored and overscored by various fruity profiles - tropical fruit, lime, mango. Hawaiian Fire offers a unique high that will have you feeling relaxed in no time. Happy and euphoric, it is a great strain for hanging with friends or jamming to some music, or enjoying the seabreeze from your hammock. Apart from it’s relaxing effects, the strain also has a huge array of medical applications; Hawaiian Fire is recommended for patients suffering from anorexia, stress, and anxiety.