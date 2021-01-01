 Loading…

Hawaiian Fire

by Six Labs

Hawaiian Fire
Six Labs Concentrates Solventless Hawaiian Fire

Aloha! One of the finest hybrid strains to medicate with is Hawaiian Fire. As the name implies, the term 'fire' is a word used to identify high quality strains, and the Hawaiian Fire is a prime example of a high quality strain. Even though not much is known about its heritage, the proof is in the pudding with this one. The sweet, sour, minty taste is to die for - underscored and overscored by various fruity profiles - tropical fruit, lime, mango. Hawaiian Fire offers a unique high that will have you feeling relaxed in no time. Happy and euphoric, it is a great strain for hanging with friends or jamming to some music, or enjoying the seabreeze from your hammock. Apart from it’s relaxing effects, the strain also has a huge array of medical applications; Hawaiian Fire is recommended for patients suffering from anorexia, stress, and anxiety.

Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

