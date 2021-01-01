About this product

This Midwest native, like all of the best things, comes shrouded in a bit of mystery; but is often the new favorite of all who get the pleasure of tasting. This creamy, roast coffee-toned heavy hitter, thought to have Bubba Kush lineage, is pure hash and butter to the core - notes of chocolate and caramel dance gracefully - a truly stunning flavor profile. Fully immersive and comforting, the type of high the Illudium produces is ever sought after - that sweet, sweet, couch lock - alluding to Illudium’s India dominance. The Illudium asserts its dominance indeed.