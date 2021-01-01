 Loading…

by Six Labs

This Midwest native, like all of the best things, comes shrouded in a bit of mystery; but is often the new favorite of all who get the pleasure of tasting. This creamy, roast coffee-toned heavy hitter, thought to have Bubba Kush lineage, is pure hash and butter to the core - notes of chocolate and caramel dance gracefully - a truly stunning flavor profile. Fully immersive and comforting, the type of high the Illudium produces is ever sought after - that sweet, sweet, couch lock - alluding to Illudium’s India dominance. The Illudium asserts its dominance indeed.

Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

