Tally Mon
by Strane
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 43.4 miles away
MAC stands for Miracle Alien Cookies. This rare strain was bred by Capulator. MAC is an exceptionally popular strain due to its rarity, extreme resin production, and high THC content. MAC 1 is widely accepted to be the most desirable, most exotic, and most valuable of the MAC phenotypes because to date, not one cultivator has been able to hybridize it successfully. This ensures that, at least for now, the strain remains an elite clone-only variety. MAC 1 is an Indica-Dominant Hybrid with a tropical fruity front end aroma and a lingering citrus back end. MAC 1 flavor profiles include orange citrus, a sweet and sour base and a diesel back end. This strain is perfect to lighten the mood after a stressful day.
Mac 1 is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night.