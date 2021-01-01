 Loading…

Melonade

by Six Labs

Six Labs Concentrates Solventless Melonade
Six Labs Concentrates Solventless Melonade

The Melonade strain has seen skyrocketing popularity due to its Sativa-like effects. While producing an uplifting and energetic high, Melonades mouth-watering terpene profiles are a well-balanced combination of both its parents — Zkittles and Lemon Tree. This created a perfect pairing with both citrusy and sour terpenes. This Sativa-Dominant hybrid is perfect for uplifting days at the beach or strolls through the neighborhood. Our cut comes from stock that was created by MidWest Best.

Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

