Hybrid

Peanut Butter Breath

by Six Labs

Write a review
About this product

With an aroma similar to its name, this well balanced Hybrid smells nutty and earthy with herbal undertones. This Hybrid offers a natural balance, keeping you in the happy frame of mind of a totally creative spirit eager to embark on an exciting adventure.

About this brand

Six Labs Logo
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

About this strain

Peanut Butter Breath

Peanut Butter Breath
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Peanut Butter Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”

