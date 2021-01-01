About this product
With an aroma similar to its name, this well-balanced Hybrid smells nutty and earthy with herbal undertones. This Hybrid offers a natural balance, keeping you in the happy frame of mind of a totally creative spirit eager to embark on an exciting adventure.
Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.
