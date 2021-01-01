 Loading…

Peanut Butter Breath

by Six Labs

Six Labs Concentrates Solventless Peanut Butter Breath
Six Labs Concentrates Solventless Peanut Butter Breath

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

With an aroma similar to its name, this well-balanced Hybrid smells nutty and earthy with herbal undertones. This Hybrid offers a natural balance, keeping you in the happy frame of mind of a totally creative spirit eager to embark on an exciting adventure.

About this brand

Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

