Purple Punch

by Six Labs

Six Labs Concentrates Solventless Purple Punch
Six Labs Concentrates Solventless Purple Punch

While not overly high in THC, this Indica dominant Hybrid is perfect to unload stress. With insane bag appeal, Purple Punch is like a frosty bouquet of purple flowers lit aflame by a kaleidoscope of trichomes storming every petal.

Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

