About this product
While not overly high in THC, this Indica dominant Hybrid is perfect to unload stress. With insane bag appeal, Purple Punch is like a frosty bouquet of purple flowers lit aflame by a kaleidoscope of trichomes storming every petal.
About this brand
Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.