Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Snowball is an Indica-leaning hybrid from Ethos Genetics based out of Colorado. Named for its insanely gorgeous and sparkling appearance, Snowball buds have heavy oversized fluffy popcorn-shaped nugs with rich amber undertones, a spattering of thin orange hairs, and a completely blanketed cover of glittering white crystal trichomes. As you break apart each dense little nugget, creamy fuel and sour pungent chemical aromas are released. They intensify with a citrusy effect as they burn away. The flavor is very similar, with a sour citrus overtone accented by a creamy exhale packed full of savory diesel. The Snowball high isn't quite as bright as the flavor. Its relaxing effects are best suited for a night when sleep just won't seem to come. You'll feel a relaxing lift at the onset of the high that fills your mind with hazy happiness and a sense of well-being.
Ethos Genetics bred Snowball by crossing The White with Chem 4 OG to produce large buds with a dense structure and massive resin production. Flowers will sometimes be an eye-catching purple among white trichomes. They hold a gassy, creamy, and earthy terpene profile that will entice any OG lover.
Be the first to review this product.