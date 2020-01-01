About this product

Snowball is an Indica-leaning hybrid from Ethos Genetics based out of Colorado. Named for its insanely gorgeous and sparkling appearance, Snowball buds have heavy oversized fluffy popcorn-shaped nugs with rich amber undertones, a spattering of thin orange hairs, and a completely blanketed cover of glittering white crystal trichomes. As you break apart each dense little nugget, creamy fuel and sour pungent chemical aromas are released. They intensify with a citrusy effect as they burn away. The flavor is very similar, with a sour citrus overtone accented by a creamy exhale packed full of savory diesel. The Snowball high isn't quite as bright as the flavor. Its relaxing effects are best suited for a night when sleep just won't seem to come. You'll feel a relaxing lift at the onset of the high that fills your mind with hazy happiness and a sense of well-being.