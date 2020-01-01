 Loading…

Hybrid

Snowball

by Six Labs

About this product

Snowball is an Indica-leaning hybrid from Ethos Genetics based out of Colorado. Named for its insanely gorgeous and sparkling appearance, Snowball buds have heavy oversized fluffy popcorn-shaped nugs with rich amber undertones, a spattering of thin orange hairs, and a completely blanketed cover of glittering white crystal trichomes. As you break apart each dense little nugget, creamy fuel and sour pungent chemical aromas are released. They intensify with a citrusy effect as they burn away. The flavor is very similar, with a sour citrus overtone accented by a creamy exhale packed full of savory diesel. The Snowball high isn't quite as bright as the flavor. Its relaxing effects are best suited for a night when sleep just won't seem to come. You'll feel a relaxing lift at the onset of the high that fills your mind with hazy happiness and a sense of well-being.

About this brand

Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

About this strain

Snowball

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ethos Genetics bred Snowball by crossing The White with Chem 4 OG to produce large buds with a dense structure and massive resin production. Flowers will sometimes be an eye-catching purple among white trichomes. They hold a gassy, creamy, and earthy terpene profile that will entice any OG lover.

