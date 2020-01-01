About this product

Zkittlez is an Indica-Dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce a candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. Its chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues, and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, and leave consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.