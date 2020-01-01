About this product

Cheese strains were very popular in the ’80s and ’90s. But it was often very difficult to get a reliable source of genetics stateside. Amsterdam, which established itself as an epicenter for cannabis commerce and trade, was a common source for many varieties still grown today. Our Six Labs Triple Cheese is a strain created by one of Amsterdam’s most respected and long-standing CoffeeShops, Barney’s Farm. Its lineage is Original Cheese (Exodus) x Blue Cheese. As one of the earliest strains to produce narcotic Indica effects, Cheese may bring nostalgia and pull the heartstrings of the couch-lock-loving community. Traditionally when associating cheese with a smell we may think old school skunks, or very pungent aromas. Our Six Labs Triple Cheese Pheno carries very subtle hints of these aromas but leans more towards the blueberry parent farther down in its lineage. This produces a very sweet fragrant bubblegum aroma with hints of pine. This Indica Dominant pairs wonderfully with watching a movie, sleeping, or another favorite past time — doing nothing.