Hybrid

Papaya Cake Cold Cured Live Rosin 1g

by SixFifths

SixFifths Concentrates Solventless Papaya Cake Cold Cured Live Rosin 1g

About this product

Premium Solventless Hash Oil that has been cold-cured to perfection in order to preserve terpenes commonly lost in the heating process. This results in a cleaner, smoother product as well as a cleaner, smoother high.

About this brand

Rejuvenating!

About this strain

Papaya Cake

Papaya Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Linalool
  3. Caryophyllene

Papaya Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Papaya Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

