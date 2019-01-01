About this product
Blackberry Cream by Sixtech
About this strain
Blackberry Cream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Blackberry Cream from Exotic Genetix combines the sweet berry terpenes of Blackberry Kush with the smooth creamy notes of Cookies and Cream. This 70% indica hybrid produces high THC levels, above average yields, and is an excellent choice for hash making.
About this brand
Sixtech
Sixtech is an OLCC licensed producer in White City. We have a 10,000 square foot warehouse dedicated to supplying clones to growers and retail locations throughout Oregon. Sixtech is interested in forming partnerships with growers and wholesalers statewide.