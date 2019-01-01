About this product
Cookies and Cream by Sixtech
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cookies and Cream
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.
About this brand
Sixtech
Sixtech is an OLCC licensed producer in White City. We have a 10,000 square foot warehouse dedicated to supplying clones to growers and retail locations throughout Oregon. Sixtech is interested in forming partnerships with growers and wholesalers statewide.