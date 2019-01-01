 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jack's Cleaner

by Sixtech

Sixtech Cannabis Clones Jack’s Cleaner

About this product

Jack’s Cleaner by Sixtech

About this strain

Jack's Cleaner

Jack's Cleaner

Jack's Cleaner

Bred by Subcool's The Dank, this sativa-dominant strain crosses Jack Herer and The Cleaner, a strain with roots from Pluton, Lamb's Bread, Purple Haze, and Northern Lights. Its overpowering lemon pungency and strong yellow appearance can be attributed to its Cleaner genetics. This plant flowers in 6 to 8 weeks, returning high yields with impressive potency. Although the strain initially induces sativa effects, the high potency makes this strain appropriate for day and nighttime use.

About this brand

Sixtech is an OLCC licensed producer in White City. We have a 10,000 square foot warehouse dedicated to supplying clones to growers and retail locations throughout Oregon. Sixtech is interested in forming partnerships with growers and wholesalers statewide.